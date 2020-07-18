Ben Stokes brought up his 10th career Test century after breezing past the West Indian bowlers in the ongoing second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Stokes, who has been in solid touch with the bat, amassed his fourth ton in 12 Test matches since 2019. His 176-run knock helped England declare at 469/9. Here we look at Stokes' best career Test centuries till date.

176 vs WI Stokes floors West Indies at Old Trafford

This was a top quality innings from the southpaw. With England down 1-0 in the three-match series, the side needed a response. Stokes shared a commanding 260-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Dominic Sibley (120). This took the steam out of West Indies. Stokes hit 17 fours and two sixes in a 356-ball knock. He showed a lot of authority in his approach.

135* vs AUS When Stokes stunned Australia at Leeds

England, who were bowled out for 67 in the first innings, had a 359-run target. They were tottering at 286/9, before Jack Leach joined Stokes in the middle. Stokes was at his sublime best and played a mature innings. His 135*-run knock was studded with 11 fours and eight sixes. His brilliance helped England win this 2019 Ashes Test by one wicket.

258 vs SA Stokes shows his brilliance with a double ton

England took the attack to South Africa at Cape Town in the first innings. The visitors' attacking intent was largely helped by Stokes, who smashed 258. Stokes scored bulk of his runs via boundaries (30 fours and 11 sixes) at a rate of 130.30. Both teams amassed 600-plus totals as the match ended in a draw. However, Stokes' brilliance left a lasting legacy.

128 vs India Rajkot brilliance: Stokes steps up against India in 2016