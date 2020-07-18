Barcelona lost out on La Liga 2019-20 title after a spell of inconsistency. The Spanish club had won the 2017-18 and 2018-19 editions but failed to repeat a hat-trick. Real Madrid emerged champions this season to snatch the honor from their arch-rivals. Real showed composure and consistency to win the title. Here we look at the factors that saw Barca miss out.

Off-field issues Issues off the field played a role

Earlier this season, Lionel Messi & Co. were blamed by Eric Abidal for the departure of manager Ernesto Valverde, following the loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. Messi denied that he had anything to do with the decision starting a war of words with the director of football, Abidal, who was also his former team-mate.

Setien Setien lost the confidence of players, board

Several reports have claimed that Barcelona manager Quique Setien is set to be sacked by the club after problems have erupted on and off the pitch. Setien, who replaced Valverde this year, lost the confidence of the Barca dressing room, while the club's board are also unhappy with recent performances. The players are confused at Setien's tactics and his way of handling matters.

Resumption Barca weren't good enough post the season's resumption in June

The major factor that went against Barcelona was their poor form post the season's restart last month. 11 matches were in hand for teams once action resumed. In 10 games so far, Barca managed six wins, three draws and one defeat. When you look at Real, they pocketed 10 wins in a row to tilt the title towards them. Inconsistency hit Barcelona hard.

Numbers Barca leaked in 38 goals this season

Real's La Liga title win was based on their defensive foundation. They shipped in just 23 goals in 37 games. However, Barca conceded a staggering 38 goals. Their tally is the most among the top four teams in the table. 7 draws and 6 losses showed their struggles as well. With seven points from these 13 games, the showing wasn't good enough.

Squad Barca need to improve their squad quality