The Indian Premier League is likely to be held in the UAE between September 26 and November 7, subject to government clearance. It will also depend upon ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup. A number of key factors were discussed in the recently concluded Apex Council meeting, led by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. Here is more.

IPL How IPL could be shifted to UAE

Recent developments regarding the IPL were discussed in the meeting. As per reports, BCCI could approach the Indian Government for staging the tournament in India, once the T20 World Cup gets postponed. However, if the coronavirus outbreak continues to flare up in the nation, the cricket board will likely shift the IPL to UAE. This will also be subject to government approval.

UAE 'UAE all set to host the IPL'

Recently, Emirates Cricket Board secretary Mubashshir Usmani said UAE could host the impending IPL edition. "We are ready to fully support the IPL if it chooses to come and play in the UAE. We will provide all the support concerning the protocol and government permission required to host the IPL. We are waiting for written confirmation from BCCI," he said.

Information The first half of 2014 IPL took place in UAE

In 2014, UAE hosted the first half of IPL from April 16 to 30. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium, together hosted a total number of 20 matches. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders were crowned champions in that edition.

Home matches India won't host domestic and international matches this year

The board also informed that no domestic cricket would be held until December. A number of tournaments like Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Challengers series will likely be scrapped. Moreover, India won't host any international series this year. Under the schedule, India are due to host England for three ODIs and as T20Is in September. However, the bilateral series is set to be called-off.

Motera Training camps could be conducted at Motera stadium

There have been several speculations regarding the commencement of training camp for Indian players. It has been learned the camps could be conducted at world's biggest cricket stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad. Notably, the stadium boasts quality accommodation inside its premises. The space could be utilized by contracted players to quarantine and begin training as a lead-up to international cricket.

CEO BCCI to appoint a CEO soon