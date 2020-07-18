England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to take part in the final Test of the series against West Indies. The 25-year-old was handed a suspension after he breached the bio-secure protocols. However, a disciplinary hearing chaired by Ashley Giles closed the matter by giving Archer a fine of approximately £15,000, and an official written warning. Here is more.

Hearing The panel reduced Archer's penalty

The hearing was also attended by Archer's agent, Tom Harwood, a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association, and John Carr, the director of England Cricket Operations at the ECB. Archer's acceptance of the breach and timely apology prompted the panel to give a relatively lenient penalty. Earlier, Archer took full responsibility for his actions, that excluded him from England's squad.

Ban Archer breached the bio-secure protocols

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from England's XI ahead of the Old Trafford Test for breaching the bio-secure protocols. Although ECB did not state the nature of violation, media reports suggested the 25-year-old took an exit from the bio-secure bubble and visited his flat in Brighton following the Ageas Bowl Test. Notably, the players travelled from Southampton to Manchester individually.

Apology Archer later issued an apology for the same

Archer had reiterated he is extremely sorry for breaching the protocols. "I am extremely sorry for what I have done," Archer was quoted by ECB. "I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologize to everyone in the bio-secure bubble."

Squad He is due to join the squad on July 21

Jofra Archer will re-join the squad on July 21. "Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home," an ECB statement read.

Information Archer will undergo two COVID-19 tests

Archer was advised to commence an isolation period of five days. He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before he could start training on ground for the final Test.

Third Test Either Woakes or Curran will make way for Archer