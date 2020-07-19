Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Arsenal beat defenders Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley. Arsenal withstood plenty of pressure but hit the target when it mattered most. The Gunners reached their 21st FA Cup final (highest) and will be chasing a 14th trophy. Here we look at the records scripted in this match.

#ARSMCI How did the match pan out?

City were dominant in the early stages of the match. However, Arsenal enjoyed a superb build-up in the right with Nicolas Pepe cutting back in. He sent the ball over Kyle Walker to find Aubameyang at the back post for the opener. City maintained the pressure in the second half but Arsenal hung in. Aubameyang got the second goal that dashed City's hopes.

The stats 18 passes made in the build-up to Arsenal's opener

Arsenal had three shots on target in the opening 40 minutes. This was as many as they had managed in their three previous meetings with Manchester City combined, as per Opta. Notably, there were 18 passes made in the build-up to Arsenal's opener. 10 of their 11 players were involved in the move for Aubameyang's goal.

Auba stats Aubameyang races to 66 career goals for Arsenal

Aubameyang registered his first and second goal versus Manchester City in his seventh appearance against them. The Gabon international has now amassed 66 goals in all competitions for Arsenal. Since his debut for the Gunners in February 2018, the only Premier League player with more goals in this period is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (68). Auba also notched his 25th goal of the campaign.

Information Aubameyang scripts this record against City

Aubameyang is the first player to score two-plus goals in an FA Cup match against Manchester City since Wayne Rooney, for Manchester United in January 2012.

Do you know? Arsenal break the jinx against Man City

Arsenal have now entered their fourth FA Cup final in seven seasons. After losing their past seven meetings with Manchester City in all competitions, Arsenal finally broke the jinx. Arsenal have now scored four goals in these eight games.

Twitter Post Auba joins an elite list