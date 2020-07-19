Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos praised Zinedine Zidane recently after his side's La Liga title triumph. "Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Ramos claimed. It's true that the former legendary mid-fielder is a top coach in modern day football. His success at Real is a testament of his genius football brain. Here we look at Zidane's records as Real Madrid manager.

Champions League First manager to win three consecutive Champions League titles

Zidane became the manager of Real Madrid on January 4, 2016 and stamped his authority. He became the first manager ever to win three successive Champions League honors for Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018). Real also became the first club in the modern UCL era to clinch three successive titles under Zidane. Zidane joined Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley to win three UCL honors.

Zidane trophies Zidane lifts his 11th trophy as Real Madrid manager

Real secured their 34th Spanish crown and under Zidane, the club has pocketed two league honors. This was Zidane's 11th trophy as a manager at Real Madrid. As a manager, Zidane has already won two La Liga honors, two Spanish Super Cups, three Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Feat Zidane has won a trophy every 19 games

Real's most successful manager, Miguel Monoz, won 14 trophies in 605 matches. That's a trophy every 43 games. Meanwhile, Zidane has overseen 209 matches so far in all competitions across his two different spells. His 11 titles in this phase has seen him win a trophy every 19 games.

