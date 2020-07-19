Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has called for an overhaul of the Decision Review System, saying it encourages dissent from the players. Chappell's comments came in light of the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies, wherein the teams can use three reviews per innings. The 76-year-old believes the system should not allow players to be a part of decision-making.

"The umpire is always right and you don't argue with his decision' used to be the first lesson a young cricketer was taught. This admirable exercise isn't applicable now as the introduction of DRS is encouraging a form of player dissent," Chappell wrote for ESPNcricinfo.

Test series England and WI have been allotted three reviews per innings

As per the new ICC ruling, the teams will now be able to use three reviews (per innings) in Tests and two in the white-ball formats. Earlier, the ICC Cricket Committee recommended to appoint local umpires, instead of neutral ones to cut down on international travel amid COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, an extra review was added to cover up the inexperience of these umpires.

System The system is being manipulated: Chappell

Chappell feels DRS usage discourages the on-field umpires. "The look of disdain on the face of umpire Richard Kettleborough after three of his decisions were overturned in the first Test, was ample proof of his feelings about the system at that moment," he added. "With the return to a third review in the pandemic era, there are signs the system is being manipulated."

DRS Decoding the Decision Review System

The Decision Review System (DRS) provides assistance to match officials in decision-making. During the match, players may ask the on-field umpire to refer the decision to the third umpire for getting it overturned. The technology was used for the first time in 2008. Initially, several nations including India refrained from opting this method before it became global.

Information Factors involved in reviewing decisions

Slow-motion replay helps the umpire to check the front foot no-ball. Meanwhile, the Infra-red cameras decipher if there is an inside edge. 'Snicko' is another technology used to discern edge detection. The final step of reviewing is 'ball tracking' or 'hawk-eye'.

Decision 'Players shouldn't be a part of decision-making'