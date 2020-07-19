Gameweek 37 of the Premier League started with Burnley overcoming 9-man Norwich City. Norwich, who have already been relegated, suffered another blow. For Burnley, their level of consistency was spot on. Meanwhile, there are nine more matches still to be played over the next few days. In this article, we highlight the important aspects of gameweek 37.

#NORBUR Burnley down Norwich City to maintain their run

Two first-half red cards for Norwich killed them against a resolute Burnley side high on confidence. Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic received red cards, which manager Daniel Farke described as "naive, inexperienced, stupid and not professional". Notably, Norwich became only the third club in the Premier League to lose five matches in a row at home without scoring.

Trio Crucial gameweek for Bournemouth, Villa and Watford

The likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Watford are all in a relegation battle and this gameweek is absolutely vital for them. Bournemouth take on Southampton tonight in a must-win scenario. Watford have a stiff task against Manchester City, whereas, Villa face an in-form Arsenal. All three sides need points with just one more gameweek to go.

#LIVCHE Can Liverpool step up after a poor show of late?

Champions Liverpool haven't been at their best since Premier League's resumption last month. The Reds face Chelsea in a crunch encounter. It won't be easy going for Liverpool, who have lost twice and drawn once in their last 5 league games. Chelsea, who are chasing a top-four finish, will want to make things difficult for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Fixtures Premier League, gameweek 37 fixtures

Sunday: Bournemouth vs Southampton (6:30 PM), Tottenham vs Leicester City (8:30 PM) Monday: Sheffield United vs Everton (10:30 PM), Brighton vs Newcastle (10:30 PM) Tuesday: Wolves vs Crystal Palace (12:45 AM), Watford vs Manchester City (10:30 PM) Wednesday: Aston Villa vs Arsenal (12:45 AM), Man United vs West Ham (10:30 PM) Thursday: Liverpool vs Chelsea (12:45 AM) All matches are in IST.

Information Man United in a must-win scenario against West Ham