Last updated on Jul 19, 2020, 02:40 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Gameweek 37 of the Premier League started with Burnley overcoming 9-man Norwich City.
Norwich, who have already been relegated, suffered another blow.
For Burnley, their level of consistency was spot on.
Meanwhile, there are nine more matches still to be played over the next few days.
In this article, we highlight the important aspects of gameweek 37.
Two first-half red cards for Norwich killed them against a resolute Burnley side high on confidence.
Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic received red cards, which manager Daniel Farke described as "naive, inexperienced, stupid and not professional".
Notably, Norwich became only the third club in the Premier League to lose five matches in a row at home without scoring.
The likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Watford are all in a relegation battle and this gameweek is absolutely vital for them.
Bournemouth take on Southampton tonight in a must-win scenario.
Watford have a stiff task against Manchester City, whereas, Villa face an in-form Arsenal.
All three sides need points with just one more gameweek to go.
Champions Liverpool haven't been at their best since Premier League's resumption last month.
The Reds face Chelsea in a crunch encounter.
It won't be easy going for Liverpool, who have lost twice and drawn once in their last 5 league games.
Chelsea, who are chasing a top-four finish, will want to make things difficult for Jurgen Klopp's men.
Sunday: Bournemouth vs Southampton (6:30 PM), Tottenham vs Leicester City (8:30 PM)
Monday: Sheffield United vs Everton (10:30 PM), Brighton vs Newcastle (10:30 PM)
Tuesday: Wolves vs Crystal Palace (12:45 AM), Watford vs Manchester City (10:30 PM)
Wednesday: Aston Villa vs Arsenal (12:45 AM), Man United vs West Ham (10:30 PM)
Thursday: Liverpool vs Chelsea (12:45 AM)
All matches are in IST.
Manchester United face West Ham United in a must-win scenario. The Red Devils are in the race for a top-four finish alongside Chelsea and Leicester City. With a showdown against the Foxes in the final gameweek, this game is massive for United in many ways.
