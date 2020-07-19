Manchester United and Chelsea face each other in a crunch semi-final match of the FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday. The winner between the two teams will meet Arsenal in the final, who overcame Manchester City. United have beaten Chelsea in three games across competitions this season and will hope to maintain a 100% record. Here's the match preview.

Team news Man United vs Chelsea: Team news and selection

Manchester United will see Luke Shaw miss the game after he failed to recover from an ankle injury. However, Brandon Williams could feature after a facial injury. For Chelsea, N'Golo Kante will miss a fourth successive game because of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour, 19, is out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

#MUNCHE Man United will hope to extend their unbeaten run

United have done relatively well of late and are also unbeaten in 19 games across competitions. They need to take the game to Chelsea and be solid all around the pitch. The Blues could be a suspect in their defensive offerings and that's where United need to cash in. Chelsea are strong going forward and will cause problems for the Red Devils.

Stat attack United vs Chelsea: Here are the crucial stats

The sides are meeting for the fourth season in a row in the FA Cup. The Blues won the quarter-final clash in 2017 and the final in 2018, whereas, United claimed victory in the fifth round last season. United are vying to go seven games unbeaten against Chelsea. United are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final.

