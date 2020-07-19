The fate of this year's Indian Premier League could be decided on Monday when the International Cricket Council (ICC) meets virtually. Reportedly, ICC could take a call on the impending T20 World Cup in the meeting. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hopeful that the tournament will be deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. Here is more.

T20 WC The tournament is likely to be postponed

The fate of T20 World Cup has been shrouded in mystery ever since COVID-19 outbreak flared up. Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings recently asserted that staging the tournament under present circumstances seems unrealistic. However, ICC said it will continue to explore a number of contingency plans before taking a final call on the tournament. It remains to be seen if the tournament gets postponed.

Decision Here's why ICC deferred decision on T20 World Cup

In 2009, Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy, however, terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus changed the scenario. The International Cricket Council waited for months before declaring South Africa the hosts. An ICC official explained the cricket board couldn't take an immediate decision this time as well, as Cricket Australia officials were keen on conducting T20 WC.

Information Cricket Australia announced squad for England tour

Australia's stance regarding the T20 World Cup could be seen clearly as they recently announced 26-man squad for England tour. The white-ball assignment is expected to take place in September this year. Besides, the ICC tournament is due to commence on October 18.

IPL IPL could take place from September 26 to November 7

In the recently concluded Apex Council meeting, the board members marked the September-November window (September 26-November 7) for staging Indian Premier League, if the T20 WC gets called-off. Furthermore, the Unite Arab Emirates will likely be the tournament's host. However, BCCI will first approach the Indian Government for conducting the IPL in India. The entire process will be subject to government approval.

Preparations Preparations will start if ICC postpones the tournament: Official