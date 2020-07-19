Tottenham will be out to stop Leicester City in gameweek 37 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Jose Mourinho's side is in the race for an Europa League berth and will be eager to get past the line. Leicester City are vying for a top-four finish and are in a must-win scenario. Here we look at the match preview.

Team news Team news and selection

Spurs mid-fielder Dele Alli will miss a fifth match with a hamstring injury and may not feature again this season. Lucas Moura is a doubt after picking up a knock against Newcastle United. Leicester City are without James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Christian Fuchs, who are all ruled out for the rest of the season. Caglar Soyuncu is suspended, whereas, Marc Albrighton is injured.

#TOTLEI Both teams will have a lot to offer

With so much as stake, things could be real tight on the pitch. Tottenham have won their last two games and will be keen to build on the same. One expects Spurs to be solid, with Mourinho finding a settled side. For Leicester, they have been inconsistent this year. With the injury concerns, the side might just struggle to cope up against Spurs.

Stat attack Tottenham vs Leicester: Here are the match stats

Leicester are aiming to complete a league double over Tottenham for the first time since 1998-99. Spurs have lost only one of their seven Premier League fixtures since the restart last month. Son Heung-min has six goals and three assists in his last 10 EPL appearances. Leicester are winless in their last seven Premier League away games.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction