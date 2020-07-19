The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to call-off a number of domestic tournaments in the nation amid coronavirus pandemic. These tournaments include Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and CK Nayudu U-23 Trophy. Meanwhile, Ranji Trophy and the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy are the only tournaments that could take place. Here are the further details.

Ranji Trophy The proposed format of Ranji Trophy this season

As per a report in TOI, Ranji Trophy will likely be played in its traditional format. Notably, the teams will be divided geographically into five zones - North, West, South, East and Central. As many as 38 teams will compete in group stage before the top-ranked team from each zone proceed to the knockout round. These five teams will then contest for the trophy.

Salaries Here is the amount players earn in Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy is the only tournament besides IPL, that fetches relatively higher salaries to players. In the tournament, a playing member earns nearly Rs. 1,40,000 per match, while the salary of non-playing member is Rs. 70,000. The players could lose up to 12 lakh individually if the tournament gets canceled. Meanwhile, the cricket board is also interested to conduct the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Quote No point of drawing a schedule at present: BCCI official

"There is no point in chalking up a calendar without knowing what will be the COVID situation in December-January, 2021. Obviously, you can take it for granted that the Duleep Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will be scrapped from the men's itinerary," said an official.

Tournaments Domestic tournaments that concluded in 2020

The DY Patil T20 Cup was the last domestic tournament to be concluded before the advent of pandemic. Marquee Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar participated in the T20 Cup. Indian Oil defeated Reliance 1 by 11 runs in the final. Previously, Saurashtra clinched the prestigious Ranji Trophy title by beating Bengal in the final.

IPL IPL could commence in September this year