Parth Dhall
After Day 3 of the ongoing Old Trafford Test was washed out due to rain, the hosts bounced back on the penultimate day.
The English fast bowlers were right on the money in the second half, having rattled the West Indian batting line-up.
However, the Caribbean batsmen managed to negate the follow-on eventually.
Here are the key takeaways from Day 4.
West Indies resumed from the overnight score of 32/1 with Alzarri Joseph and Kraigg Brathwaite on strike.
The latter made a terrific 165-ball 75, while Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase set the tone for later on.
However, the visitors were bundled out for 287 with the last five scoring only seven runs.
At stumps, England finished on 37/2 with a 219-run lead.
The West Indian top order was yet again bolstered by Kraigg Brathwaite (75).
He looked in sublime touch throughout the innings, recording his second fifty of the series.
Brathwaite's compatriot Shamarh Brooks also settled for a 137-ball 68.
The latter has now racked up three 50 plus score in eight Test innings.
Meanwhile, Roston Chase's defiant 51 (85) helped West Indies escape the follow-on.
The England seamers ran all over the West Indian middle-order after lunch on Day 4.
As a result, West Indies were reduced from 199/3 to 252/7.
Sam Curran provided the initial breakthrough to England in the form of Shai Hope.
Nevertheless, Stuart Broad (66/3) and Chris Woakes (42/3) shared six wickets between them to dismantle the West Indian batting line-up.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has proved his mettle in the Test series with both bat and ball. The 29-year-old now leads the overall runs and wickets tally (in Test cricket this year). He has scored 550 runs and claimed 15 scalps so far.
After returning wicketless in the first Test, the Caribbean pace spearhead Kemar Roach made a blistering return.
In the dying hours of Day 4, Roach made early inroads in the England batting line-up.
He bowled out both Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley for 0 and 11 respectively.
In the first innings as well, he was the pick of fast bowlers (58/2).
