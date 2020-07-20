Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 to reach the final of the FA Cup. The Blues will face Arsenal in the final. United's 19-match unbeaten run came to an end after a poor performance at Wembley. David de Gea was at fault for the first two goals as Chelsea dominated the scenes. Here we look at the records broken.

#MUNCHE How did the match pan out?

De Gea managed to let in a tame flick from Olivier Giroud at the stroke of half-time. Right after the break, United saw De Gea commit a howler. Mason Mount drove forward and took a pot shot from 25 yards to beat De Gea. Chelsea kept the pressure on United and Harry Maguire scored an own goal. Bruno Fernandes earned a consolation penalty.

Records Unique records for Giroud and Mount

Since his debut in the FA Cup in January 2013, Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals in the competition. He is only behind Sergio Aguero (19) in this phase. Mason Mount (21 years, 191 days) is the youngest FA Cup semi-final scorer for Chelsea since John Terry (21 years, 128 days) versus Fulham in April 2002.

Information Fernandes scores his ninth career goal for United

Bruno Fernandes has now scored nine goals for Manchester United in 18 matches across competitions since making his debut in February this year.

Information Chelsea reach FA Cup final for the 14th time