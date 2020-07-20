Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 02:42 pm
Written byParth Dhall
On this day, Indian batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur's 171* powered India to victory against mighty Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final.
The 31-year-old shattered plethora of records during her ground-breaking innings.
She single-handedly led the Indian batting in a rain-curtailed fixture, while others in the line-up struggled to settle down.
Here is how the high-voltage clash panned out at Derby.
Indian skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat on a lively Derby surface.
Notably, both Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut departed inside the first 10.
However, Mithali shared a crucial 66-run stand with Harmanpreet for the third wicket.
Following the former's dismissal, Harmanpreet took the charge.
Her record-breaking innings propelled India to 281/4 at the end of the innings.
The Indian bowlers were on top right from the beginning, having reduced Australia to 21/3.
Although Ellyse Perry (38), Elyse Villani (75) and Alex Blackwell (90) contributed with significant knocks, the rest couldn't compliment them.
Interestingly, six Australian batswomen scored runs in single figures.
For India, Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets as Australia were bundled out for 245.
Harmanpreet racked up an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls at a strike-rate of 148.69.
Her emphatic knock was studded with 20 fours and 7 sixes.
This became the second-best individual (ODI) score by an Indian woman after Deepti Sharma's 188.
She also registered the fourth highest individual score and highest by an Indian woman in the history of Women's World Cup.
Harmanpreet was named the Player of the Match for her assertive effort with the bat. However, in the final at Lord's, India were handed an eight-run defeat by hosts England. Nevertheless, Mithali (409), Punam (381) and Harmanpreet (359) led the overall runs tally for India.
Harmanpreet has been the nucleus of Indian top order in the white-ball cricket.
In a career spanning over a decade, she has amassed 2,372 and 2,186 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively.
She also has 61 international wickets to her name.
Earlier this year, Harmanpreet led India's T20 World Cup campaign, wherein the Indian women lost the final to Australia.
