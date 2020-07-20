On this day, Indian batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur's 171* powered India to victory against mighty Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final. The 31-year-old shattered plethora of records during her ground-breaking innings. She single-handedly led the Indian batting in a rain-curtailed fixture, while others in the line-up struggled to settle down. Here is how the high-voltage clash panned out at Derby.

Team India Harmanpreet's sensational knock guides India to 281/4

Indian skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat on a lively Derby surface. Notably, both Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut departed inside the first 10. However, Mithali shared a crucial 66-run stand with Harmanpreet for the third wicket. Following the former's dismissal, Harmanpreet took the charge. Her record-breaking innings propelled India to 281/4 at the end of the innings.

Australia Australia were bowled out for 245

The Indian bowlers were on top right from the beginning, having reduced Australia to 21/3. Although Ellyse Perry (38), Elyse Villani (75) and Alex Blackwell (90) contributed with significant knocks, the rest couldn't compliment them. Interestingly, six Australian batswomen scored runs in single figures. For India, Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets as Australia were bundled out for 245.

Harmanpreet Kaur Records broken by her during the match

Harmanpreet racked up an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls at a strike-rate of 148.69. Her emphatic knock was studded with 20 fours and 7 sixes. This became the second-best individual (ODI) score by an Indian woman after Deepti Sharma's 188. She also registered the fourth highest individual score and highest by an Indian woman in the history of Women's World Cup.

Information Harmanpreet was adjudged the Player of the Match

Harmanpreet was named the Player of the Match for her assertive effort with the bat. However, in the final at Lord's, India were handed an eight-run defeat by hosts England. Nevertheless, Mithali (409), Punam (381) and Harmanpreet (359) led the overall runs tally for India.

Career A look at Harmanpreet's international career