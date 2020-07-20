Argentine legend Lionel Messi bagged his seventh La Liga Golden Boot after scoring twice as Barcelona trounced Alaves 5-0 in the final match of the season. Notably, Messi finished the league with 25 goals, the most in the season. Meanwhile, Barcelona ended the season on number two with 82 points in the standings, five behind newly-crowned champions Real Madrid. Here's more on the same.

Match How did the match pan out?

Barca forward Ansu Fati put them in front midway through the first half with Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez extending the lead towards halftime. In the second half, Nelson Semedo netted yet another goal before Messi added a fifth in the 75th minute. Besides, the hosts were unable to make a comeback at any point in the match.

Information Messi finished as the top scorer this season

Messi yet again emerged as the top scorer this season with 25 goals and 21 assists. Notably, Karim Benzema, who did not score in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw at Leganes, held the second spot with 21 goals.

Records Records broken by Messi in the season

During the season, Messi became the only player to score 20 or more goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons. With 21 assists in 2019-20, the 33-year-old overtook Xavi as the player with most assists in a single season. He also went on to register his 700th career goal as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 2-2 draw in gameweek 33.

Do you know? Only player to record 20 goals and assists (La Liga)

Messi became the first ever player in the history of La Liga to claim a double of 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season. Arsenal's Thierry Henry is the only other player to achieve the feat in the 21st century (Premier League 2002/03).

Twitter Post 20 goals and assists in a single season

20 goals and 20 assists in a single league season this century:



-Thierry Henry 2002-03

-Leo Messi 2019-20



End of list. pic.twitter.com/A9emiBCfLY — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

Standings Real Madrid clinched 34th title, Barca finish second

Barcelona failed to win a third consecutive title, having won the previous two editions (2018/19 and 2017/18). Surprisingly, they lost to Osasuna 1-2 at home, following which captain Messi labeled the team "weak" and "inconsistent". Earlier, their rivals Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 2-1 to win a record 34th title. Zinedine Zidane and his boys finished the season with the highest points (87).

