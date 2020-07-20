The BCCI Apex Council members, on Friday, had revealed the provisional schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the proposed schedule, the now-suspended league could take place from September 26 to November 8. However, the broadcasters are disgruntled with it as it excludes Diwali weekend (November 14). Meanwhile, the cricket board is willing to discuss the matter with broadcasters.

Broadcast Star wants to make the most of Diwali weekend

The tournament's schedule hasn't received a welcoming response from the broadcasters, Star India. They want BCCI to run the IPL through the Diwali weekend, in a bid to attract advertisements. According to Star, this will generate massive revenues at a time when the industry faces financial issues. Reportedly, Star wants the IPL to conclude on the same weekend.

Ratings plunge during the Diwali weekend: BCCI official

An official said the concept of Diwali has changed over the last few years. He added the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) ratings haven't been productive in those weekends, as compared to previous years. "The Diwali weekend actually sees a dip in BARC ratings. That is why we have seen our national team generally take a break at that point in time," he said.

BCCI could discuss the matter with Star India

"We can always sit down and discuss the matter with Star India, although we have discussed BARC ratings with them in the past as well since they not only broadcast IPL, but also have the rights to broadcast Indian cricket," he added.

'Players need break during Diwali'

The official also reiterated the Indian players need a break during the festival of Diwali. "Not only do the players get a break, but also spend quality time with dear ones during one of the biggest celebrations in the country," he stated. "We can always discuss this with the broadcasters. This is the sole reason why the IPL wasn't extended into the Diwali weekend."

