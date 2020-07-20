Fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes struck on the final day as England beat West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at the Old Trafford. The visitors fell short despite good knocks from Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks. Notably, the three-match Test series is now leveled at 1-1, with one Test to follow. Here are the records scripted in the match.

Second Test How did the second Test pan out?

Blistering tons from Dominic Sibley (120) and Ben Stokes (176) propelled England to 469/9d in the first innings. Although West Indies managed to negate the follow-on, they were bundled out for 287. In the second innings, West Indies were given a target of 312 after the hosts declared on 129/3. On the final day, the England seamers bowled out WI yet again on 194.

Ben Stokes Stokes achieves a unique feat in Test cricket

Ben Stokes has been in the form of his life lately. He became the first ever England player to score over 250 runs and take 2 or more wickets in the same Test. Having slammed a first-innings ton, Stokes hammered an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls in the second innings. Meanwhile, he claimed three scalps in the match.

Chris Woakes 100 Test wickets for Chris Woakes

On Day 5, England seamer Chris Woakes dismissed Shane Dowrich on a duck by trapping him on front. With this, Woakes reached the 100-wicket mark in Test cricket. He registered the feat in his 34th Test. He became the 48th English bowler to reach the milestone. Meanwhile, Woakes snapped up five wickets in the Test.

Jermaine Blackwood Blackwood fancies run-chases in Test cricket

Jermaine Blackwood has been the differential for West Indies in the batting section, so far. His 95-run knock secured them a victory in the Ageas Bowl Test. In the second Test as well, Blackwood made 55 off 88 to salvage some pride for West Indies. He has now amassed 191 runs at 63.66 when batting in the fourth innings in England.

Chase, Roach West Indies bowlers claim these records