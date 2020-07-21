On this day in 2014, India registered their first Test win at the Lord's Cricket Ground after 28 long years. Ishant Sharma's famous bouncer barrage did the trick for India on Day 5 of the second Test against England. His valiant effort in the final innings hogged the limelight as MS Dhoni-led side scripted history. Here is how the match panned out.

1st innings England gained a lead of 24 runs after first innings

India were put to bat by hosts England on the Lord's green-top. Ajinkya Rahane single-handedly fired in the first innings with a blistering 103 off 154 balls. With vital contributions from the tailenders, India managed to put up 295 in the first innings. In reply, England fetched a 24-run lead after putting up 319 on the scoreboard. Notably, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped six wickets.

2nd innings India gave the hosts a 319-run target

In the second innings, the likes of Murali Vijay (95), Shikhar Dhawan (31) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) set the tone for India. Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also added 99 runs towards the end, driving India to 342. Chasing 319, England lost successive wickets at the start before Joe Root pulled them back. However, Ishant Sharma's 74/7 ended their hopes eventually.

Bouncer barrage Ishant's barrage of bouncers dismantled England

A steely partnership (101) between Root and Moeen Ali pulled the hosts back into the contest on Day 5. Indian skipper MS Dhoni then suggested Ishant to start directing bouncers towards the England batsmen. The move turned out to be fruitful for India as the latter ran through England's lower order with bouncers. As a result, India clinched a historic victory by 95 runs.

Do you know? The victory came three years after World Cup win

India sealed their first ever Test victory at Lord's in 1986, three years after the historic World Cup triumph (1983). The feat was repeated this time as well, with India winning the 2011 World Cup and later beating England at Lord's (2014).

Records Records broken in the match