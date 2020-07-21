Portuguese stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo's magnificent run in the Serie A continued. He scored a brace for Juventus in its 2-1 victory over Lazio on Tuesday. Ronaldo has now completed 50 Serie A goals within two seasons, the fastest to reach the landmark. He achieved the milestone in 61 games, eclipsing Andriy Shevchenko's record of 68 games. Here is more about CR7's feat.

Match How did the match pan out?

Ronaldo broke the shackles in the 51st minute, having scored his 50th Serie A goal. He added another in a space of three minutes to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, Ciro Immobile pulled one back for Lazio in the 83rd minute. This makes him and Ronaldo the joint top-scorers with 30 Serie A goals this season.

Do you know? Ronaldo, Immobile complete 30 goals in the season

The 30-goal mark has been achieved by only two other players in the last 60 years of Serie A. These players are- current Juventus reserve Gonzalo Higuain (2015-16) and Napoli legend Luca Toni (2005-06).

Milestone Another milestone for Ronaldo in top-flight leagues

Ronaldo also broke another monumental record during the match. He became the first player to score 50 goals in the top-flight leagues of English, Spanish, and Italian football. In the Premier League, he achieved the feat in 172 games, playing for Manchester United. Moreover, he scored his first 50 La Liga goals in 51 games for Real Madrid.

Twitter Post The records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo

Praise Ronaldo has the ability to recover quickly: Maurizio Sarri

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri highlighted Ronaldo's mental strength. "Ronaldo's an amazing player because he has an impressive ability to recover between games. I'm not so much talking about the physical aspect but the mental aspect too," he said. "We need to get another four points, every point is difficult at the moment when we're playing every three days, so we've got to keep focused."

Juventus Juventus on the brink of winning a ninth successive title