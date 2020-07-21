England star Ben Stokes has dethroned Jason Holder in the latest ICC Test Rankings, to become the world's top-ranked all-rounder. Notably, the Englishman also attained a career-best third position in the ICC Rankings for batsmen. Stokes gained promotions after contributing with both the bat as well as the ball in England's 113-run victory over West Indies at Old Trafford. Here's more on the same.

Stokes, Holder Stokes holds the top spot with 497 points

Going into the Old Trafford Test, Stokes trailed Holder by 54 rating points in the ICC All-rounder Rankings. However, his blistering knocks of 176 and 78* along with a match haul of three wickets made him eclipse the latter. Stokes now enjoys a massive lead of at the top (497 points). Meanwhile, Holder follows him in the rankings with 459 points.

Do you know? Stokes ends Holder's long-standing reign

Stokes ended Holder's 18-month reign. Interestingly, he also became the second player from England to do so since Andrew Flintoff achieved it in May 2006. His tally of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis (517 in April 2008).

Twitter Post ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨



Ben Stokes is the new No.1 all-rounder 🤩



He is the first England player since Flintoff to be at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/viRzJzuGiC — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2020

Form Stokes has been in the form of his life

Stokes seems to be unstoppable at the moment. He is presently the leading run-scorer (612) and wicket-taker (17) in the incumbent calendar year. In the recently concluded Test, he became the first-ever England player to score over 250 runs and take 2 or more wickets (in the same Test). Stokes in the second Test: Batting - 254, Bowling - 59/3.

Batting Rankings Stokes, Labuschagne share the third spot

In the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, Stokes rose to a career-best third spot with 827 points. He is now only behind Steve Smith (911) and Virat Kohli (886) in the race. However, the England all-rounder shares the spot with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (827). Meanwhile, marquee batsmen Kane Williamson (812), Babar Azam (800), and David Warner (793) follow them.

Bowling Rankings Stuart Broad enters the top 10

Pace spearhead Stuart Broad returned to the top 10 after claiming six wickets in the second Test. Interestingly, the 34-year-old was dropped for the series opener. He is now the only England bowler in the top 10, with 768 points. James Anderson dropped to number 11 after being rested for the Test. Meanwhile, Australian seamer Pat Cummins continues to lead the charts (904).

Test Championship England climb to third spot in the standings