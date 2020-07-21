-
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates.
The IPL General Council's Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development, stating the board has applied for the government's approval.
Although the schedule hasn't been finalized yet, the tournament is expected to be held from September 26 to November 7.
Here is more on the same.
-
-
Quote
Further course of action to be discussed in General Council
-
"IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. We have applied for the government's permission. We will discuss the further course of action in IPL General Council," said Patel.
-
Meeting
Governing Council could hold a meeting to discuss IPL's schedule
-
Earlier, Brijesh Patel confirmed the Governing Council will hold a meeting to discuss the tournament's schedule.
He reiterated the meeting could be held in the impending weeks.
However, he added the decision to hold the IPL will also depend upon the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now awaits the approval of Government for the same.
-
Developments
IPL will likely take place in September-November
-
The International Cricket Council recently postponed the Men's T20 World Cup to 2021.
The multilateral tournament, which was due to be played in Australia this year, will now be rescheduled to either 2021 or 2022.
The decision gave a major boost to IPL as the October-November window remains vacant.
Reportedly, the cash-rich league could run from September 26 to November 7.