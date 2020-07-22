Chelsea will be aiming to get past champions Liverpool when the two sides meet in gameweek 37 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. The Blues are third and need a victory to keep their position. With Manchester United taking on West Ham, a win for the hosts will see them rise to third ahead of the Liverpool-Chelsea encounter. Here is the match preview.

Team news Liverpool vs Chelsea: Team news and selection

The Reds are expected to welcome back James Milner, who went on to miss the past two matches with a muscular injury. The likes of Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are pushing for selection. Chelsea will retain the same available squad from their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United. Christian Pulisic will be assessed, meanwhile, N'Golo Kante is set to be absent.

#LIVCHE Can Chelsea get the job done against Liverpool?

Chelsea's superb win against United in the FA Cup can propel them to put up a commanding show against the league leaders. Despite winning the title, Liverpool haven't been at their best since the league's resumption last month. Jurgen Klopp's side went on to lose against Arsenal in gameweek 36. This is a match where they cannot make mistakes and allow Chelsea to dominate.

Stat attack The key stats ahead of a crunch encounter

Chelsea have won only once in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D5 L4). Liverpool will be aiming to do the double over Chelsea for the fourth time. Liverpool can set a club record of 31 wins in a season if they beat Chelsea. Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in 18 Premier League away games this season.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction