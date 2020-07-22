The Spanish league season got over with Real Madrid winning the title. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla followed suit. La Liga 2019-20 season gave us some breathtaking moments and there were several key statistics on offer. The season had resumed last month after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here we present the season in numbers.

Real Madrid Champions Real leave with the best numbers this season

Real Madrid pocketed their 34th La Liga honor and a first title in three years. Los Blancos amassed the most wins this campaign (26). Zinedine Zidane's side accounted for the fewest defeats (3). They were the only team unbeaten at home. Real's terrific away form saw them notch most points (38), wins (11) and fewest away goals conceded (14).

Feats Other notable feats scripted by Los Blancos

This was the second La Liga title for Real under Zidane. This was Zidane's 11th trophy as a manager. Real became the first club in La Liga history to have 21 different scorers. Karim Benzema finished with the most goals for the club (21). Notably, Sergio Ramos became the highest-scoring defender in the 21st century (11 goals).

Messi Messi tops the show with most goals and assists

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi bagged his seventh La Liga Golden Boot after finishing the season with 25 goals. He scored a brace in gameweek 38 against Alaves to end on a high. Messi surpassed Xavi as the player with most assists in a single La Liga season (21). Messi is the only player to score 20-plus goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons.

Atletico stats Atletico end season on a 16-game unbeaten run

Third-placed Atletico Madrid ended the season on a 16-game unbeaten run in La Liga. They amassed 9 wins and 7 draws in this phase. Atletico amassed the most draws this season (16). Atletico and Sevilla finished with 70 points each, however, the former had a better goal difference. Diego Simeone's side suffered just four defeats and conceded 27 goals.

Stats Mallorca and Espanyol script unwanted records