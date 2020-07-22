The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to explore the possibility of a three-match T20I series against South Africa in the UAE. According to a report in The Times of India, the series is likely to be held ahead of the delayed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Here we present further details on the same.

IPL 2020 IPL 2020 will take place in UAE: Chairman Brijesh Patel

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates. The IPL General Council's Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development, stating the board has applied for the government's approval. Although the schedule hasn't been finalized yet, the tournament is expected to be held from September 26 to November 7.

Reason Why is the BCCI keen on a series against SA?

With the IPL likely to end on November 8, host broadcasters STAR didn't seem to be happy to forego the Diwali (November 14) weekend. Keeping this in mind, the BCCI is thus keen on having a series against the Proteas. The report added that the series will be a 'catalyst' for STAR, who are eyeing Cricket South Africa's (CSA) home broadcasting rights as well.

IND vs SA India and South Africa's ODI series in March got canceled

The two nations were set to play a three-match ODI series in March. The first match was washed out by rain and the series then got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in May, there were reports that India and South Africa were planning to play three T20Is in South Africa depending on the COVID-19 situation.

WT20 World T20 postponement allows a window for IPL

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently postponed the Men's T20 World Cup to 2021. The multilateral tournament, which was due to be played in Australia this year, will now be rescheduled to either 2021 or 2022. The decision gave a major boost to IPL as the October-November window remains vacant.

IPL 2020 IPL: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah likely to hold matches