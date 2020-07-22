Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing a fifth European European Golden Shoe in his illustrious career. The football legend is enjoying a stellar run of form this season. He is already the joint-highest scorer in the Serie A and is aiming to top the list across Europe's major domestic leagues. We look at the important numbers as CR7 vies for the award.

Goals Serie A: Ronaldo has scored the joint-highest goals this season

Ronaldo has scored 30 goals in the Serie A this season. He has achieved the mark in the same number of games. Juventus have played 34 matches this campaign and Ronaldo has four more games to extend his scoring tally. He is tied with Lazio's Ciro Immobile at the moment (30 goals). However, Ronaldo's superb form of late can play a significant role.

Race CR7 needs five goals to get past Robert Lewandowski

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored the most goals across top European leagues. The Bayern Munich forward, who has 51 goals this season, scored a whopping 34 in the Bundesliga. However, both Ronaldo and Immobile are in the race and need five goals to get past Lewandowski's tally. Earlier, Lewandowski played a crucial part in helping Bayern win the Bundesliga title.

Top scorers The story about the best scorers in England and Spain

Lionel Messi ended as the top scorer in La Liga this season (25). The Argentine had won the European Golden Shoe award in each of the last three seasons. Overall, Messi has won the award six times. Meanwhile, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy leads the line in Premier League (23 goals). The Foxes have one more game to go.

Wins Ronaldo has won four European Golden shoe honors