Hosts England sealed a 113-run victory over West Indies in the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1. It will all come down to the series decider as the two teams lock horns at Old Trafford, Manchester. While England will look to regain The Wisden Trophy, the visitors have an opportunity to register a historic series win. Here's the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Emirates Old Trafford will host the third Test from July 24-28. The day's play will start at 3:30 PM IST. At seen in the second Test, the wicket here favors both batsmen and bowlers. Notably, it provides even more assistance to spinners during the last two days. One can watch the match live on the Sony Network.

England Jofra Archer likely to play the third Test

England are expected to recall fast bowler Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test after breaching bio-secure protocols. He has been given a go-ahead by ECB to play the impending Test. It remains to be seen who makes way for him in the XI as England's seamers looked impressive in the second Test. However, the final squad is yet to be announced.

West Indies West Indies could make alterations in the batting line-up

For WI, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks have been among the runs. Meanwhile, the likes of John Campbell and Shai Hope haven't capitalized upon strong starts. Recently, coach Phil Simmons hinted that WI could make some changes in the batting line-up. Reserve wicket-keeper Joshua da Silva, who made an unbeaten century in the second intra-squad warm-up match, may earn a Test call-up.

Milestones Broad eyes the 500-wicket mark

West Indies haven't won a single Test series on English soil since 1988. With the series squared up at 1-1, they have a golden opportunity to clinch a maiden series victory in England post 2000. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is nine wickets away from touching the 500-wicket mark (Test cricket). He could become the fourth seamer and second from England with 500 Test scalps.

Information Dream11: Stokes, Blackwood to spearhead the side