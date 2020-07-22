England will be wanting to get the job done when they face West Indies in the third Test match, starting Friday. The hosts fought their way back in the series and won the second Test by 113 runs. Notably, the three-match Test series is now leveled at 1-1. There are several team and individual records on offer and here we present the same.

Pacers Broad and Roach aiming to script new landmarks

England pacer Stuart Broad, who claimed six wickets in the second match, has 491 career Test scalps under his belt. The right-arm pacer is just nine wickets away from registering the mark of 500. He could become the fourth seamer and second from England with 500 Test scalps. Meanwhile, West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach needs three wickets to register 200 career Test scalps.

Joe Root Root can script these records

England skipper Joe Root has 17 career Test tons. He needs one more century to equal former England cricketers David Gower and Michael Vaughan. Root has amassed 848 career Test runs against West Indies at an average of 53.00. He needs another 152 runs to register the mark of 1,000. Root could be the 17th England batsman to achieve this feat.

James Anderson Anderson could go past Fred Trueman with this feat

James Anderson has 85 wickets under his belt against West Indies. The veteran seamer, who was rested for the second Test, needs two more scalps to become the most successful English bowler against the visitors. Fred Trueman (86 wickets) leads the tally for England. Meanwhile, Anderson could become the eighth bowler in the list for most wickets in England-West Indies Tests.

3rd Test Other notable records on offer