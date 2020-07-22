The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is waiting for an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the Indian Premier League (IPL). In an official statement, the board confirmed that BCCI is yet to give a response. Notably, the Indian cricket board has sought permission from Indian Government to conduct the IPL in UAE. Here is more.

Quote We are waiting for a confirmation: Emirates Cricket Board

"We are awaiting final confirmation from BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India," the Emirates Cricket Board said.

IPL 2020 UAE likely to host the 13th IPL edition

IPL General Council's Chairman Brijesh Patel, on Tuesday, confirmed that IPL is likely to be staged in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, he revealed the Governing Council will hold a meeting to discuss the tournament's schedule. "IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. We have applied for the government's permission," he had said.

UAE The first half of 2014 IPL was conducted in UAE

The 2014 edition of Indian Premier League was shifted to UAE due to security concerns relating to General Elections. However, the nation hosted the tournament's first half from April 16 to 30. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium, together hosted 20 matches. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders sealed the title that season.

Details Three venues will play host to the tournament

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be the three main venues, this time around. However, it is yet to be ascertained if the matches will be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the franchises will likely set up their bases a month in advance. The players will also train and abide by any quarantine measures imposed by the UAE government.

Developments A look at some key developments regarding IPL