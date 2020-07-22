New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he is looking forward to playing in the Indian Premier League this year. However, he believes there is still a lot of planning required in order to stage the tournament. Williamson recently returned to training along with fellow team-mates at the Bay Oval, following a prolonged COVID-19 break. Here is what he said.

Quote It's great to be a part of IPL: Williamson

"IPL is always an amazing. It will be great to play in it and be a part of it. But there's a lot of details to come through before any final decisions will be made. It will be nice to know more," Williamson told ESPNcricnfo.

Decision 'There's nothing concrete on the IPL yet', says Williamson

Williamson said he is unsure about the developments regarding IPL despite postponement of T20 World Cup. "There's nothing concrete, with the postponement of the T20 World Cup announced only a day or two ago. There's a lot of organising that needs to be done. They are wanting to make sure that things are planned before speaking to players with any certainty," he added.

Data Indian Premier League could commence in September

As per reports, the 13th edition of Indian Premier League is likely to take place from September 26 to November 7. Following the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup, the BCCI has sought the approval of Indian Government to conduct the cash-rich league in UAE.

Training Williamson joined the training camp in Mount Maunganui

Earlier, New Zealand's marquee cricketers returned to training at the country's High Performance Centre in Lincoln. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that six training camps will be conducted in the upcoming months. The Kiwi captain was a part of the camp that has been scheduled from July 19-24 in Mount Maunganui. Meanwhile, the next camp will begin on August 10 in Lincoln.

New Zealand New Zealand hopeful of a full home season

Earlier this year, New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the Kiwis remain hopeful of a full home season as well as a white-ball tour to Australia in January 2021. "I know the guys are really looking forward to catching up. The team is getting back into training and potential cricket is on the horizon," Williamson stated.

Kane Williamson Williamson's international record since January 2019