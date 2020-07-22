Quote He was in contention for a spot: De Kock

"He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have him. I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. We all were pushing for him," de Kock said on on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Solidarity Cup De Villiers smashed a blistering 66 during the match

In the Solidarity Cup, Eagles skipper AB de Villiers was on song as his team won the gold medal. His pivotal stand with fellow batsman Aiden Markram made headlines. However, the former projected an array of shots in the second half, having scored a 24-ball 66. De Villiers emerged as the second-highest run-scorer of the match after Markram (70).

Retirement De Villiers announced retirement from international cricket in 2018

AB de Villiers had announced a sudden retirement from international cricket in May 2018. Over a year later, the 360-degree batsman made last moment efforts to join the squad ahead of the World Cup. However, his proposal was rejected by the team management as it would have been unfair on the incumbent lot. De Villiers has been participating in global T20 leagues ever since.

Form Did De Villiers announce an early retirement?

Prior to his international retirement, De Villiers displayed a considerable run across formats. From January 2017 to March 2018, he amassed 1,830 runs from 37 internationals at 52.28. His averaged climbed over 50 in all three formats. Even after announcing retirement, he continued to dominate in the T20 leagues. He tallied 325 and 442 runs in the Mzansi Super League and IPL respectively.

Return Uncertainty over AB de Villiers' return