Gameweek 37 of the Premier League 2019-20 season produced several interesting results. The race for third and fourth places will go into the final day, whereas, the battle for survival got intense. Champions Liverpool lifted the trophy after a 5-3 win against Chelsea. There were big wins for Manchester City and Tottenham. Here we present the key numbers from gameweek 37.

#LIVCHE Liverpool script records, Chelsea's away woes continue

The win against Chelsea saw Liverpool equal the best Premier League home record for a season of 18 wins and a draw. It was previously set by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12). The Reds set a club record of 31 wins in a league season. Chelsea kept just one clean sheet away from home in the league this season.

#MUNWHU Manchester United's Mason Greenwood in elite company

Mason Greenwood became the first teenager to score 10 league goals in a season since Romelu Lukaku in 2012-13 (14). He is the first English player to do so since Wayne Rooney in 2004-05 (11). With his 17th goal for Manchester United across competitions this season, Greenwood went level with George Best (1965-66), Brian Kidd (1967-68) and Rooney (2004-05) as a teenager.

#WATMCI Manchester City: De Bruyne excels once again, Guardiola scripts record

City completed the league double over Watford with an aggregate score of 12-0. Kevin De Bruyne registered his 19th league assist this season. He equaled Mesut Ozil (2015-16) and is one behind Thierry Henry's league record of 20 (2002-03). Guardiola has made 143 changes to City's starting XI this season. It's the most by any manager in a single season in the competition's history.

#TOTLEI Tottenham continue their good run with win against Leicester

Spurs have now pocketed four consecutive Premier League victories at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time. This was their third consecutive win in the league as well. Spurs have lost only one of their eight Premier League fixtures since the restart last month. Leicester are now winless in eight successive Premier League away games. Harry Kane raced to 142 career league goals.

Numbers Other notable numbers from gameweek 37