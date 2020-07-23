England will be aiming to win the three-match series against West Indies when the two sides battle it out in the third Test from Friday. Windies got a deserved 1-0 lead as England fought their way back in the second Test. Several players will want to make their presence felt at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Here are the players to watch out for.

Joe Root Root needs to get going with the bat

England will need skipper Joe Root to come out and make his presence felt with the bat. Root got starts in the second Test (23 and 22) but failed to build on the same. Root has amassed 848 career Test runs against West Indies at an average of 53.00. He needs another 152 runs to register the mark of 1,000.

Broad Stuart Broad can lift up England spirits

After being rested for the first Test, senior pacer Stuart Broad returned for England in the second. The right-arm pacer got figures of 3/66 and 3/42 to impress the management. His experience will play a major role in the upcoming encounter. Broad, who has 491 career Test scalps, needs nine more to register the mark of 500.

Brooks Shamarh Brooks will need support from the other end

One major plus for West Indies in the second Test was the form of Shamarh Brooks. The 31-year-old batsman, scored two impressive fifties (68 and 62). If the Windies are to do well in the third Test, then Brooks will need more support from the other end. The likes of Shai Hope and Jermaine Blackwood could be the ideal players to provide cushion.

Holder Jason Holder needs to lead the attack