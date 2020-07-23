Liverpool have been superb this season in the Premier League and their thrilling 5-3 win against Chelsea in gameweek 37 gave more evidence of their character as champions. The Reds marked their coronation in style after the win against Chelsea in what has been a defining campaign. Here we present the key takeaways from Liverpool's Premier League 2019-20 campaign.

#1 Liverpool had the drive and motivation of a champion side

Earlier, Liverpool secured the title with seven games to spare. The season has seen them be ruthless with 31 wins, three draws and three losses. One wants to see a certain sense of drive and motivation in a champion team and Jurgen Klopp achieved that. Liverpool missed out on the title last season by a point, however, they stuck together and delivered this time.

Anfield The home factor helped Liverpool dominate the scenes

Liverpool were solid at Anfield and remained unbeaten for the second successive season. They amassed 18 wins and one draw at home to pick up 55 points from a possible 57. A sign of a top quality side is to be ruthless at their own backyard and that's what made Liverpool decisive. Last season, Liverpool had 17 wins and two draws at home.

#3 Liverpool's front three were impressive

Liverpool's front three may not have been as ruthless in terms of numbers like last season, however, they still did the job when needed. Mohamed Salah (19), Sadio Mane (17) and Roberto Firmino (9) scored 45 goals between them to mark their influence. The goals were backed by 24 assists between the three star players.

#4 Liverpool's defensive show stood out, full-backs deserve the plaudits

Liverpool may have conceded a few goals of late consistently post the restart, however, their defensive work cannot be forgotten. They have conceded the fewest goals this season (32). Besides a strong defensive foundation, their full-backs deserve praise for their contributions in attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson amassed 24 assists and six goals between them. Their quality made a lot of difference.

Information Liverpool's mid-fielders stood tall and provided certainty