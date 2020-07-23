The final gameweek of the Premier League 2019-20 season will see the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City vie for two Champions League spots. Champions Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City have already qualified, however, there will be plenty of drama on Sunday regarding the other two places. Here we analyze what these three teams need in race for a top-four finish.

Duo Chelsea and United need a point to earn top-four finish

Chelsea are fourth at the moment and have 63 points from 37 matches. The Blues need a point against Wolves in gameweek 38 to ensure a top-four finish. As for Manchester United, they also need to pick up a draw against Leicester City, in what is a Champions League qualification showdown between the two teams. In this case, United will finish third above Chelsea.

Information How did gameweek 37 pan out for the trio?

United missed the chance to go two points clear of Chelsea after drawing 1-1 against West Ham at Old Trafford. Liverpool beat Chelsea in an entertaining 5-3 affair at Anfield. Meanwhile, Leicester City were hammered by Tottenham 3-0 away from home.

Leicester What are the odds for Leicester to qualify?

Leicester need to beat Man United in order to assure themselves of a top-four berth. If they draw, then the Foxes will need Wolves to beat Chelsea. A point for Leicester will see them get level with the Blues. However, they have a much better goal difference than the latter. If Chelsea also draw their match, then Leicester will finish fifth.

Scenario Here are the likely scenarios