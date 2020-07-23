A 24-member South Africa Women's cricket squad will begin a week-long skills-based training camp from July 27. The camp will be held in a bio-secure environment ahead of their proposed tour of England in September. This was announced by Cricket South Africa on Thursday. The camp will be held at the Powerade High Performance Centre. Here are further details on the same.

According to reports, strict protocols, in accordance with the guidelines provided by Cricket South Africa's COVID-19 steering committee, will be followed during the camp. This will include social distancing measures. The players and coaches, who will train and live on-site for the entire duration of the camp, are undergoing COVID-19 tests this week. They will be tested again before the second camp begins.

The camp is set to include pre-season medical assessments. When the one-week training gets completed, the players will return to their respective provinces for individual training from August 3 to 14. Following that, they will regroup for a two-week camp from August 16 to 27.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith told the official site that safety remains the priority for everyone involved. "We were very encouraged by the success of the health protocols in the lead-up to the 3TC Solidarity Cup and on the actual match day as well. Safety remains our priority at all times for players, support staff and all other people involved," he claimed.

Smith added that the expected tour of England will have an emphasis on ODI cricket as the team gears up for the Women's World Cup. "The projected tour of England will have a heavy emphasis on the 50-over format as we start preparing for the ICC Women's World Cup which is still scheduled to be played in New Zealand early next year," he added.

