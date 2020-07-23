Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in England's 14-man squad for the third and final Test match against West Indies. The right-arm pacer was earlier dropped from the second Test for breaching the coronavirus bio-secure protocols. Meanwhile, James Anderson and Mark Wood have both been included in the squad as well. Here are further details on the same.

Archer had undergone five days of self-isolation, besides undergoing two coronavirus tests. A disciplinary hearing chaired by Ashley Giles closed the matter by giving Archer a fine of approximately £15,000, and an official written warning. Earlier, the 24-year-old took full responsibility for his actions, that excluded him from England's squad. Recently, he wrote in a column regarding the importance of being "100% mentally right".

Archer began bowling in the nets at the end of his isolation period and tested negative in relation to the coronavirus tests. He rejoined the rest of the England players on Tuesday. Writing in the Daily Mail, Archer said he had suffered racist abuse on Instagram and has withdrawn from social media because it is "unnecessary noise".

Archer will be fighting one of the three places in the final XI alongside the likes of Anderson, Wood, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran. Broad, Woakes and Curran did well as an unit in the second Test, which England won by 113 runs. Prior to that, Wood, Anderson and Archer featured in the first Test.

England national selector Ed Smith is delighted to have Archer back in the scheme of things. He referred to Archer as a spectacular talent. "The overwhelming feeling with Jofra is that he's available for selection, he's a spectacular talent and a brilliant cricketer with an exceptional record in England. It's good news for England cricket that he's back in the squad again," he said.

Meanwhile, there are no changes in the England batting line-up or the wicket-keeping berth. Jos Buttler has kept his spot behind the stumps, while Dom Bess retains his place as spinner ahead of Somerset team-mate Jack Leach. "We need every eventuality covered as a squad. We're extremely pleased everybody is fit and available for selection," said Smith.

