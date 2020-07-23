Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has returned two negative COVID-19 tests and is cleared to join the national side in England. The Pakistan Cricket Board will make arrangements to send Amir and masseur Muhammad Imran to England. The duo will join Pakistan's training camp in Derbyshire. Pakistan are set to play three Tests and the same number of T20Is against England.

Amir Amir had earlier decided to withdraw from the tour

On Monday, the PCB confirmed that Amir will be available for the England series. The left-arm bowler had earlier withdrawn from the tour to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. However, Amir announced his decision to re-join the side after the birth of his daughter last week.

Departure Amir and Imran to depart for England this weekend

The PCB had stated that both Amir and Imran would be requiring two negative COVID-19 tests to be eligible to travel. After the first negative test, the duo moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where the second tests were conducted on Wednesday. They are now expected to depart for England this weekend.

Malik Shoaib Malik's departure gets delayed

Meanwhile, the departure of Shoaib Malik to England was delayed until the second week of August after India extended the ban on international flights until July 31. A release from PCB added that Malik will join the squad for the T20I series, which starts on August 28 in Manchester. Once he joins, the management will release a player.

Replacement Amir set to replace Haris Rauf