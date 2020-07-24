The much-awaited 2020 season of the Indian Premier League will likely take place from September 19 to November 8, in the United Arab Emirates. Although the IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the details and approve the schedule, it is understood that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informally told the franchises about the plan.

Quote This season to have a 51-day window: BCCI official

"IPL in all likelihood will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday). It is a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Developments Schedule to be finalized in IPL Governing Council meeting

The postponement of ICC T20 WC has provided a boost to India's cash-rich league. Earlier this week, the IPL General Council's Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the IPL is likely to be staged in UAE. As per reports, the Governing Council will hold a meeting to discuss the tournament's schedule. It remains to be seen if the board members finalize the aforementioned schedule.

UAE UAE awaits BCCI's confirmation to host the IPL

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is waiting for an official confirmation from the Indian board to host the IPL. In a recent statement, the board confirmed that the BCCI is yet to give a response. Previously, the cricket board sought permission from the Indian Government, to conduct the tournament in UAE. In 2014, IPL was shifted to UAE due to General Elections.

Information Franchises to leave base by August 20

The official stated that all IPL franchises will leave their base by August 20, which gives them nearly four weeks to prepare. As reported earlier, the players will abide by the quarantine measures imposed by the UAE Government.

NOCs New Zealand and South Africa players to get NOCs soon

Reportedly, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will give their IPL-contracted players the No Object Certificates (NOCs) to participate in the tournament. "NZC will be issuing NOCs to the relevant players and it's up to them to decide," NZC spokesperson Richard Boock told PTI. "CSA will definitely provide players with the NOCs for IPL," CSA media manager Koketso Gaofetoge told ANI.

Australia tour Team India to serve 14-day quarantine period in Australia.