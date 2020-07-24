The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the impending third Test will be the last time England and West Indies play for the Wisden Trophy. Instead, the two teams will now compete for the all-new Richards-Botham Trophy in the future Test assignments. Notably, the Richards-Botham Trophy will honor the West Indian legend Viv Richards and former England all-rounder Ian Botham.

Relevance The relevance of Richards-Botham Trophy

The trophy's title celebrates the warm relationship between the two nations by honoring the achievements of Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian Botham. In the 1980s, the former West Indian skipper was regarded as the most fearsome batsman across formats. He is known for his explosive knocks in One-Day Internationals. Meanwhile, Botham still remains England's greatest all-rounder in Test cricket.

Career How Richards and Botham fared in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly 17 years, Richards racked up 15,261 runs from 308 internationals at 48.75. Interestingly, he averaged over 60 while playing against England, having scored 4,488 runs. Besides, Botham owns 7,313 runs (29.72) and 528 wickets (28.44) in international cricket. He also has 14 Test hundreds to his name. He is third-highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket (383).

Wisden Trophy The history of Wisden Trophy

Till date, the Wisden Trophy is awarded to the winner of Test series played between England and West Indies. It was first awarded in 1963 to commemorate the hundredth edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. If a series gets drawn, then the nation holding the Wisden Trophy retains it. Notably, West Indies (48) have won more matches than England (35) in the Wisden Trophy.

Do you know? Some more records of the Wisden Trophy

Batting legend Brian Lara is the leading run-scorer in the Wisden Trophy series. He has scored 2,983 runs from 30 matches at 62.14. Meanwhile, another great Curtly Ambrose tops the wickets tally with 164 wickets at 18.79.

Quote Botham and I are friends for life: Richards

"When I had the opportunity to go to England and represent Somerset, one of the first people I met was Ian Botham, who would later become of one my best friends," said Viv Richards upon receiving the title.

Ian Botham West Indies have been the toughest side, says Botham