With the Premier League 2019-20 season drawing to a close on Sunday, there is huge anticipation in which player would win the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year. Champions Liverpool could see a host of players dominate the voting. However, there are a few other contenders very much in the race. Here we present the possibilities of which player would win the award.

Duo De Bruyne and Sterling produce some terrific numbers for City

Kevin De Bruyne has registered a staggering 19 assists this season. The Belgian has backed the assists column with 11 goals as well. The two-time Premier League champion has dominated the pitch for second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling too deserves a shout after enjoying his best season in the league. He has scored 19 goals, besides contributing with four assists.

Trio Liverpool trio could be in the race

Liverpool talisman Sadio Mane deserves a shout for another productive season. With 17 goals under his belt, Mane also played a hand in seven assists. With 19 goals and 10 assists, Mohamed Salah has been of substance in Liverpool's title-winning campaign. In mid-field, Jordan Henderson was an outstanding performer for the Reds. He showed his composure in the big games and set high standards.

Vardy Can Jamie Vardy be a surprising winner?

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy is currently the highest scorer in the Premier League 2019-20 season. He has 23 goals and is aiming to win a maiden Premier League Golden Boot award. Recently, the prolific forward became the 29th player in Premier League history to score 100 or more goals. The senior striker has shown no signs of waning down.

Information Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves a special mention