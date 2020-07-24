-
Football's two of the greatest legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were once again superb in the 2019-20 season.
Messi stood out for Barcelona in La Liga, dominating the charts in terms of both goals and assists.
Meanwhile, Juventus forward Ronaldo is vying for the Serie A Golden Boot.
In this article, we do a statistical comparison between the two superstars this season.
Messi
La Liga: Messi finishes as the top scorer this season
Messi finished as La Liga's top scorer this campaign with 25 goals.
The Argentine bagged his seventh La Liga Golden Boot award.
He scored a brace in gameweek 38 against Alaves to end on a high.
Messi surpassed Xavi as the player with most assists in a single La Liga season (21).
Ronaldo
Ronaldo has amassed 30 Serie A goals this campaign
The Serie A 2019-20 season has seen Ronaldo impressing at large.
The Portuguese sensation has scored a staggering 30 goals, besides contributing with five assists.
He is behind Ciro Immobile at the moment. The Lazio striker has amassed 31 goals so far.
With three more gameweeks to go in Italy's top-flight league, Ronaldo will be aiming to end on a high.
Information
Ronaldo has scored more goals in all competitions this season
Ronaldo has amassed two Champions League goals in seven appearances this season, whereas, Messi too has scored twice in six matches. Overall, Ronaldo has scored more goals (34) than Messi (30) in all competitions this season.
Information
Records scripted by Messi and Ronaldo this season
Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive games in Serie A history. He also became the first Juventus player to score 25 league goals in 60 years. Meanwhile, Messi became the first player to score in 15 successive Champions League campaigns.