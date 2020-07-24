Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been crowned Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 season. The mid-fielder saw off stiff competition from Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, besides team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, to claim the honor. Here we present further details on the same.

The 30-year-old, who led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years this season, received more than a quarter of the votes. He was inspirational as captain of the side and was an outstanding performer for the Reds. He showed his composure in the big games and set high standards.

Henderson has amassed four goals and five assists in the Premier League 2019-20 season. It was a campaign in which Liverpool tasted defeat on just three occasions. Henderson's instrumental contribution has now been recognized by football writers across the country. Henderson, who is recovering from a knee injury, made 1,856 passes, besides creating nine big chances. He has contributed in seven through balls.

Henderson said he owes this honor to many people, especially his team-mates. "As grateful as I am I don't feel like I can accept this on my own," he said. "I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current team-mates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do."

