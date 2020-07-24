The Wisden Trophy will be up for grabs when England and West Indies lock horns in the series decider at Old Trafford. In the second Test, the hosts beat Windies by 113 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. Notably, the visitors will vie for a maiden series victory in England since 1988. Let's have a look at some key numbers of Wisden Trophy.

Head-to-head How the two sides have fared in the Wisden Trophy

The two teams have faced each other 119 times in Test cricket. West Indies have the edge, having won 48 of them. While England have managed to win 35 Tests, as many as 36 have been drawn. It is interesting to note that West Indies have won the Wisden Trophy only twice after 2000. Meanwhile, England won the series seven times during the period.

Home, Away Head-to-head record (home and away)

West Indies dominate the show in England (in terms of matches). In 70 Tests played away from home, the former have won 28. Besides, the hosts own three less victories (25) than Windies at home. In the Caribbean, England have registered only two series victories (in 1968 and 2004). The Windies have won 20 and lost 10 matches against England at home.

Do you know? West Indies haven't won a series in England since 1988

West Indies haven't recorded a single series victory in England since 1988 (when they won 4-0). Since then, the hosts have clinched six series victories, while two have been drawn. The visitors have an opportunity to reverse this record in the Old Trafford Test.

West Indies The dominance of West Indies in Test cricket

In 1980s, the West Indies side was deemed invincible in Test cricket. Under the great Clive Lloyd and later Vivian Richards, they scaled new heights as a unit. The captains were duly complemented by the famous pace quartet (Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Colin Croft and Sir Andy Roberts). Interestingly, West Indies never lost the Wisden Trophy between 1969 and 2000.

Most runs Top scorers in the Wisden Trophy

Batting legend Brian Lara is the leading run-scorer in the Wisden Trophy. He has tallied 2,983 runs from 30 matches at an incredible average of 62.14. Notably, he broke the world record of highest ever individual Test score (400*), against England. He is followed by Richards (2,869) on the tally. For England, Geoff Boycott (2,205) owns most number of runs against West Indies.

Most wickets A look at the leading wicket-takers