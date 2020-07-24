-
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season is set to be held in the UAE from September 19 onwards.
The IPL had to be postponed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Notably, all eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.
MSD is set to script a comeback after more than a year.
On the same note, we analyze his best stats.
MSD as keeper
MSD holds the record for most dismissals in IPL history
MSD has kept wickets in 183 matches out of 190 matches in the IPL.
He has contributed in 132 dismissals in these games.
Notably, MSD holds the record for most dismissals in IPL history.
The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has taken a total of 94 catches and 38 stumpings.
He has the second-highest number of catches and the most stumpings in IPL history.
Feats
Dhoni has registered these feats in the IPL
MS Dhoni has scored 4,432 career IPL runs at 42.40.
He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history.
Notably, the champion batsman is the second-highest scorer for CSK.
He has amassed 3,858 runs in 160 games for CSK at 44.34.
He has registered 21 fifties (second-highest).
Dhoni has hit the most sixes for CSK (179).
Information
IPL: MS Dhoni has won the most matches as captain
MSD holds the record for most matches as captain in IPL history (174). Dhoni, who has led CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants, has amassed 104 wins as captain. Interestingly, he is the only skipper with 100-plus wins in the competition.
Records
Unique records held by Dhoni in the IPL
Dhoni is the only player to have captained his coach in the IPL.
Current CSK coach Stephen Fleming played under MSD in the inaugural season.
The legendary cricketer is the only captain to have successfully defended the IPL trophy (2010, 2011).
Dhoni holds the record for most runs scored in the 20th over across editions (564).