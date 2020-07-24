Following the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup, the possibility of conducting the Indian Premier League has opened up. The IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed India's cash-rich league will be staged from September 19 to November 8 in United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, a number of records are set to be broken in the impending season. Let us shed light on the same.

Centuries Kohli could eclipse Gayle's record of most hundreds

Universe Boss Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring most number of centuries (6) in the IPL. However, this record is under threat as Indian captain Virat Kohli could bounce back with a bang. He follows Gayle on the tally with 5 tons. Moreover, Australia's David Warner is not too far behind, having slammed 4 centuries in the tournament.

Spinners Amit Mishra could be dethroned at the top

At the moment, the wickets tally among spinners is led by Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra. He has accounted for 157 scalps from 147 matches at 24.19. He is followed by Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla on the list. Both the spinners have taken 150 wickets so far and will vie for the top spot. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga leads the overall tally (170).

6,000 runs Kohli eyes the 6,000-run mark

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with 5,412 runs at 37.84. He needs 588 more runs to become the first ever player with 6,000 IPL runs. Although Kohli hasn't been among the runs of late, there is little doubt that he could quickly turn the tables. Besides, CSK's Suresh Raina (5,368) will also eye this record.

Dwayne Bravo Bravo set to complete the double (1,500 runs, 150 wickets)

Dwayne Bravo will likely become the first ever player to complete a double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets in tournament. Presently, he owns 1,483 runs from 134 matches at 23.17. In the bowling segment, he needs three more scalps to touch the 150 mark. His CSK team-mate Ravindra Jadeja has more runs (1,927) than Bravo, but falls short on the wickets tally (108).

Dismissals Most dismissals as a wicket-keeper