2020-21 season of the Premier League will start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.
Meanwhile, the EFL has also confirmed the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8, 2021.
Here are further details on the same.
The Premier League 2020-21 season will begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues on a socially-distanced basis from October 1.
A statement read, "Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the Premier League 2020-21 season on September 12, 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021."
The 2019-20 season was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league resumed last month after a 100-day suspension.
The Premier League season concludes on Sunday, before the FA Cup final to take place on Saturday, August 1.
Meanwhile, the Champions League and Europa League will then take place between August 5 and August 23.
Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 #PL season on 12 SeptemberThe final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 MayThe Premier League will continue to consult with @FA and @EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions pic.twitter.com/AE21rTqiwK— Premier League (@premierleague) July 24, 2020
