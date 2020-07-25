Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during their 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final on Friday. The 21-year-old sustained the injury in the first half, as he returned after a four-month hiatus due to coronavirus outbreak. Mbappe, who limped off the field, is a key player in the Saint-Germain set-up. Here is more on the same.

Tackle Mbappe was injured by a dangerous tackle from Loic Perrin

Mbappe was injured by a rash tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute. As seen in the replay, his right ankle twisted as he fell on the ground. Perrin was sent off after a video review, while the former limped down the tunnel to the dressing room. According to sources, Mbappe is set to undergo scans for the same.

Views Everyone is worried, says Thomas Tuchel

Speaking on Mbappe's injury, Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel seemed unhappy with the foul and said the camp is "worried". "Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I'm worried," said Tuchel after his team's 1-0 win. "We have to be patient because we don't have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight."

Injury Mbappe could miss the remainder of season

Mbappe was later replaced by Pablo Sarabia after getting off the field. However, he might have sustained a severe ligament damage from Perrin's tackle. It has be learned that Mbappe could miss the rest of the season if the damage deteriorates. However, the France international returned to the sidelines during the second half on crutches with a brace around his right ankle.

Information PSG clinch 13th French Cup title

This was PSG's first competitive game since March 11 when they faced Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16. Meanwhile, they clinched their 13th French Cup title, having defeated Saint-Etienne. PSG have now secured the first of three potential trophies this summer.

Availability Mbappe's availability pivotal for PSG in Champions League quarter-final