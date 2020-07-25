Premier League club Manchester United will not be extending Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling's current loan deals with Inter Milan and Roma. According to Sky Sports, United are unwilling to extend both players' loans into next season or have them stay out on loan any further than the current arrangement. The club is looking to reach a deal for a permanent transfer. Here's more.

Europa League Europa League: Duo will not feature in the final stages

Under the current agreement the two players will return to Man United after the last Serie A matchday, scheduled for August 2. This means that neither will be able to play in the final stages of the Europa League. Both Roma and Inter are yet to play their round of 16 one-legged ties against Sevilla and Getafe respectively.

Information Duo to see out their loan deals until season end

The duo had signed one-year loans expiring in June, however that got extended till the end of this ongoing Serie A season. The 2019-20 campaign is currently scheduled to last until the beginning of August. The season had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Performance A look at the duo's performance this season

Smalling has scored two goals in 34 appearances for Roma this season. Roma are keen on tying the 30-year-old down to a permanent deal at the Stadio Olimpico. Meanwhile, Sanchez suffered a serious ankle injury while on international duty with Chile in October. However, he returned to first-team action in January and recorded two goals and seven assists since the season restarted in June.

Sanchez United hoping they can sell Sanchez