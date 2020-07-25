Liverpool captain was crowned Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 season. The mid-fielder showed a lot of prowess in a superb season for the Reds. His leadership and performances played a role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League 2019-20 title. Henderson has risen to great heights and here we analyze him as a player.

Henderson Jordan Henderson's early days at Liverpool

Henderson was signed by Liverpool in 2011 and in his maiden season itself, the mid-fielder went on to feature prominently (48 games). However, there were questions regarding his suitability at the club. He was offered to Fulham once Brendan Rodgers took over, but the player looked determined and refused to give up. Henderson kept improving in the subsequent seasons and showed his authority.

Role Henderson is an all-round mid-fielder

Henderson can play in many positions in mid-field. He can contribute as a box-to-box mid-fielder, besides being a more defensive player under Jurgen Klopp. After the arrival of Fabinho in 2018, Henderson moved to the right side of mid-field and started to enjoy more. He has a sound passing range and that made a difference in him being more creative.

Leadership Henderson is respected as a leader

The England international has earned a lot of respect as a leader. His character and belief on and off the field is highly notable. His team-mates are in awe of his qualities and think highly of him as the club's captain. What makes Henderson stand out is his fierce devotion and the dedication he demands from everyone around him.

Stat attack Henderson's contributions in the Premier League

In 340 Premier League appearances, Henderson has amassed 30 goals and 46 assists. He has had 343 shots, out of which 98 have been on target. He has also created 49 big chances, besides contributing in 128 through balls. Defensively, he has contributed in 669 tackles, 436 interceptions and 336 clearances. Henderson has recovered the ball 1,870 times.

2019-20 season Henderson's impact this season